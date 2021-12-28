Borderlands: Janina Gavankar Teases The Love and Attention to Details

We are coming up on the new year, and Lionsgate still hasn't given us a solid release date or any footage for the upcoming Borderlands movie. We got to see about .5 seconds of the film during the Lionsgate presentation at CinemaCon back in August, but we haven't seen or heard anything about the movie since. Hopefully, Lionsgate will get on top of that soon because people get to see what this movie will look like. Until then, Janina Gavankar, who is playing a new character called Commander Knoxx, was on Collider Ladies Night and talked about the production design and the absolute love and attention to detail that went into this movie.

"The production design and the art direction alone is so close to the game. You can't believe they put this much love and attention into the details. I came in with my arms crossed like, 'You better do it right because I'm here to call bullsh*t.' And it's like, they went hard. They really meant it. Even down to our costumes, just getting the colors of everything right. There's a lot of love that went into the production."

Gavankar went to talk about the unique experience of being on the Borderlands set and seeing the faces of people from Gearbox seeing the movie come to life before their lives.

"And then a lot of people from Gearbox got to be there so the thing that's wonderful is when you get to see a dev walk around and pick up something that they created digitally? I mean, come on. That's the kind of really special stuff that I just love watching come to fruition."

The video game to movie pipeline has been riddled with underperforming movies and adaptations that don't resemble their source material at all. Every movie claims that they are going to be the one that figures out how to adapt an interactive medium to an inactive medium. Uncharted is also set to come out next year along with Borderlands, and of the two, this writer is more interested in Borderlands. There was more originality in that .5 seconds of footage I saw at CinemaCon than I have seen in any frame of Uncharted.

In the movie Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It will be released sometime in 2022.

