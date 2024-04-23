Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Borderlands

Borderlands: Visit Scenic Pandora In A New Promo Spot

Lionsgate has released a new promo spot for Borderlands, welcoming us to scenic Pandora while teaching new fans the names of the creatures.

Article Summary Lionsgate drops a new promo spot for the Borderlands movie, featuring Pandora's creatures.

The mini ad cleverly introduces monster names to Borderlands newcomers in just 18 seconds.

A mix of A-list talent and a reshoot director change heighten curiosity about the film's success.

Borderlands faces the challenge of transitioning from an interactive game to a cinematic story.

Borderlands got a spotlight at CinemaCon, but people still have no idea if this movie will be any good. It's been on the shelf for a while, but sometimes, schedules are just annoying, and when you have a cast of A-listers, getting them back for reshoots would be a pain in the ass. The same goes for the reshoot director change. As always, this is a video game adaptation, so it will have to contend with going from an interactive medium to an inactive medium and see if that will work at all for the world of Pandora. If you want a nice, less than twenty-second way to learn the names of a couple of the monsters running around this world, the official Twitter/X account put out a mock ad for the world of Pandora, and it, helpfully, names a bunch of these monsters for people who have absolutely no knowledge about this universe. It was probably unintentional, but it's a really clever way of essentially showing your audience a part of an appendix while making it interesting to watch. Also, being 18 seconds helps too.

Borderlands: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Summary: In the movie, Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe's most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina's musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they'll be fighting for something more: each other.

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, and the cast includes Lilith, played by Cate Blanchett, Roland (Kevin Hart), Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), Krieg (Florian Munteanu), and Claptrap (Jack Black). The film also stars Edgar Martinez, Gina Gershon, Janina Gavankar, Cheyenne Jackson, Charles Babalola, Benjamin Byron Davis, Steven Boyer, Ryann Redmond, and Haley Bennett. It will be released on August 9, 2024.

