Drew Pierce, Drew Goddard & Warren Ellis Wrote Deadpool Screenplays

Rob Liefeld, co-creator of Deadpool, has been talking about his interest in Deadpool 3 at Marvel Studios and his involvement in the previous versions of the character that never made it to the big screen. That includes a number that we simply didn't know about. Rob Liefeld posted on Facebook; "A movie is a million things. This movie was a million things until it was just this one thing. 5 or 6 screenplays. I read em all. The Drew Pierce draft. Drew Goddard draft. Warren Ellis draft. All the Cable's. All the Domino's. Fox had to get it right. "This is our top priority" they'd tell me. Feels like it's a top priority for Marvel again. Pip-pip. Cheerio, good chap. #domino #deadpool #cable #xforce #marvel #robliefeld"

The Many Versions Of Deadpool That Never Happened [In This Universe]

I ask Warren Ellis what's up with this–because I can't quite do that with Drew Goddard or Drew Pierce. Ellis tells me, "I am probably still NDA'd to the hilt, but Tim Miller is a great guy, and I've done a bunch of things with him over the years."

There was a time that Tim Miller, director of the first Deadpool movie released in 2016, was going to direct a film based on Warren Ellis' comics Strange Killings, Strange Kisses and Gravel about a SAS practitioner of magic, published by Bleeding Cool's own publishers Avatar Press. That didn't happen, or at least, it hasn't happened yet. Miller also asked Warren Ellis to participate in early brainstorming for the Terminator: Dark Fate movie, though none of his ideas made it through.

But it looks like these collaborations might have seen Warren Ellis commissioned to make a stab at a screenplay of Deadpool for the first movie. Is it possible at all that some of it may have made it through instead? The opening credit lines, including "Written by The Real Heroes Here. Directed by An Overpaid Tool", do smack of him a little. Of course, Drew Goddard was meant to have done the follow-up X-Force movie as well…

But as for why Rob Liefeld is doing a Jude Terror impersonation of me, I really, really don't want to know.