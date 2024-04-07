Posted in: Horror, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: film, hellraiser, horror, hulu

Hellraiser Reboot Producer Says a Sequel is Still Being Discussed

A producer of the 2022 Hellraiser reboot for Hulu suggests that a sequel film is still being discussed with David Bruckner.

Article Summary Hellraiser reboot on Hulu may get a sequel with producer Keith Levine discussing plans.

Producer actively in talks, hopeful for news on a Hellraiser follow-up with director Bruckner.

2022 Hellraiser reboot received praise, renewing interest in expanding the horror franchise.

Fans can stream the latest entry in the Hellraiser saga on Hulu and Hulu via Disney+.

There's really no denying that Hellraiser is one of the most popular horror franchises of all time, having generated 11 films, a recognizable villain, various comic book titles, the potential for an upcoming television series, Dead by Daylight DLC, and decades of content so far. When the franchise made its highly anticipated return in 2022 with the Hulu original film Hellraiser, fans also received an unexpectedly fresh new era designed to reignite the spark established by the first few entries.

But now that it's been nearly two years since its initial release, we're basically left wondering if there are still plans to move forward with more Hellraiser or if the next chapter will be something entirely different. Fortunately, one of the film's producers has a slightly positive update about the likelihood of more Hellraiser.

Hellraiser Producer Offers Fans Hope for a Sequel

While discussing the possibility of a Hellraiser reboot sequel, producer Keith Levine tells ComicBook.com, "Yeah. We are trying to do a [Hellraiser] follow-up, and there have been conversations. I can't exactly say where we're at in those conversations, but [David Bruckner] is involved in those conversations, and we spent a lot of time and energy, I think, relaunching that world. A lot of brainpower going into crafting the Cenobite design, figuring out how we're going to pull them off, and we learned so much. And I think moving forward, we love that all that knowledge is sort of banked and that time has been spent. So we think that moving forward and going into another movie is just going to be even crazier and even more awesome. So yeah, that's something we're definitely hard at work on, and hope we will have more news soon."

At the time of its release, the film managed to win over a majority of critics and audiences, so perhaps a gruesome sequel could take the revamped franchise to the next level. What do you think about the opportunity for more Hellraiser?

The recent Hellraiser reboot is currently available to stream on Hulu and Hulu via Disney+.

