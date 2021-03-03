Candyman Documentary To Debut Later This Year, Trailer Here

Candyman will be the focus of a new documentary, properly titled The Complete History of Candyman. Releasing this spring, the focus of the film will be on the original film series that ran from 1992 until 1999, with a look at the beginnings of the character from the short story "The Forbidden" by Clive Barker and even the upcoming film from director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele. You can see the documentary trailer below.

Complete History of Candyman Will Be Fascinating

"The Complete History of Candyman delves into the original trilogy that ran from 1992 to 1999, based on the short story The Forbidden by Clive Barker, that by turns utilized the embodiment of fearmongering seen in Do the Right Thing, but by turning it into a literal bogeyman in the deprived Cabrini-Green area of Chicago. It uses elements of social criticism and the great rot of social housing while posing the question "Does God exist?", all through the eyes of the film's protagonist, which allows the viewers a bizarre tour de force of the harsh reality that results when stereotypes applied to black people are believed en masse.

"The Complete History of Candyman presents an in-depth investigation into the series, the author, and the up-and-coming Jordan Peele reboot from brand new and archival interviews from scholars and creators, from the voices who survived the genre's past trends; to those shaping its future."

Candyman means so much to so many people; exploring those themes and its place in horror history is something that should have happened a long time ago. This may be one of the better horror docs released this year, and I, for one, am pumped to watch it. The Complete History of Candyman will be out this spring. This should be a good one.