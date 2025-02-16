Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america, captain america: brave new world, film, Marvel Studios, mcu

Captain America: Brave New World Doesn't Include This Young Avenger

A producer of Captain America: Brave New World opens up about the choice to exclude Young Avenger prospect Eli from the film.

Article Summary Eli Bradley, a Young Avenger, is left out of Captain America: Brave New World.

Producer Nate Moore explains the film needed to focus on Sam and Isaiah's relationship.

Marvel continues to build anticipation for a potential Young Avengers story.

The film showcases Sam Wilson tackling global threats as the new Captain America.

After Marvel Studios spent a few years bringing several next-gen heroes into the fray, we assumed a Young Avengers story would be coming soon-ish. However, it still feels like we're pretty far from that becoming a reality. Especially considering the fact that we've yet to see the entire roster earn screen time. Now, one of the current MCU producers has revealed that Young Avenger comic book character Eli (from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) doesn't make an appearance in Captain America: Brave New World. Sigh. Here's what we learned.

During a recent interview, the film's producer Nate Moore revealed why the story needed to scrap the inclusion of Eli, telling the site, "There are early drafts of the script where Eli was in it, but we started to feel like there were too many characters to track and we want to make sure if a character is in the film, they have something to do. And so we had to make the tough decision to just explore Isaiah and to see how Isaiah being pulled into Sam's world maybe affects him. We also wanted Sam and Isaiah. We wanted room to build up their relationship without a third party kind of commenting on it. And so this film is very much about establishing that Isaiah has become not only a mentor to Sam, but a training partner. He is a super soldier."

With talk of a Young Avengers series (currently rumored to be titled Champions), we can only imagine that it's just a matter of time before Eli pops back into the picture, though, right?

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opened in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!