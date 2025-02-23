Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world, The Monkey, Weekend Box Office

Captain America Drops -68% But Hangs On To Top Spot At Box Office

Captain America: Brave New World won a second straight weekend at the box office despite having the third-worst drop for an MCU film.

Article Summary Captain America: Brave New World stays No. 1 at the box office, despite a steep 68% drop in its second weekend.

The Marvel film faces competition from The Monkey, adapting Stephen King's work, grossing $14.5 million.

Paddington in Peru and Dog Man trail behind in weekend earnings, with $6.5M and $5.9M respectively.

The box office struggles continue in 2025, as only Captain America hits over $100 million in earnings so far.

Captain America: Brave New World dropped -68 % from its opening weekend but still made enough to take the top spot at the weekend box office for the second week in a row. The Marvel Studios film took in $28.2 million, less than the studio probably hoped for. That is one of the five steepest drops for an MCU film, and all of the steepest drops for a Marvel Studios film have occurred in the last five years. The steepest drops belong to The Marvels at -78% and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania at -70%. Brave New World ties Thor: Love and Thunder for third on that list.

Captain America Beats The Monkey

Captain America did enough to hold off NEON's Stephen King adaptation of The Monkey. That film finishes second with $14.5 million, the second largest opening for a NEON film. Time will tell if the film can have the staying power of a movie like Longlegs last summer, but with how little competition there is right now and coming up, it should hold up well. Third place goes to Paddington in Peru with $6.5 million, and fourth place goes to Dog Man with $5.9 million. That film is now available to rent or buy digitally. Rounding out the top five is Ne Zha 2, with $3 million. Through two months of 2025 at the box office, things are grim right now. Only two films that opened since January have grossed over $50 million, and only Captain America has gone over the $100 million mark. The only surprise hit was the comedy One Of Them Days. Theater owners need a spark of some kind.

Next week, we close out February with nothing major opening, except for the drama Last Breath, which is about deep sea divers trying to rescue one of their own. I don't see that making much of a dent at the box office, so really the story will be seeing if The Monkey can somehow beat Captain America. I think it will be close, but Cap still holds onto the top spot, but not by much.

