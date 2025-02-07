Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: captain america: brave new world

Captain America: Brave New World Gets A [Boring] New Logo

Marvel has released a new logo for Captain America: Brave New World mere days before the film's release, and it looks like it was designed in MS Paint.

To say that the fourth Captain America movie has undergone some changes would be an understatement. When the movie was first announced in July 2022, it had a completely different title and logo: Captain America: New World Order. In June 2023, we learned the film had undergone a title change to Captain America: Brave New World and we got a new logo to go along with it. One would think we were done with all of this, considering the fact that the film is coming out in mere days, but the official Disney media site uploaded yet another new logo for the film, and it is somehow the most boring version of the three logos this film has had so far. Here's a graphic of all three side by side.

It feels like movies keep getting these really interesting titles when they are announced, and then they get dumbed down by the time the film is released. This has happened to a couple of different Marvel movies so far, but Captain America: Brave New World might be the first time it happened in the eleventh hour, and it legitimately looks like it was made in 10 minutes in MS Paint.

Captain America: Brave New World: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Captain America: Brave New World features Anthony Mackie as Captain America. The Falcon, played by Mackie in previous MCU films, officially took on the mantle of Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier on Disney+ in 2021.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

