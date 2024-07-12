Posted in: Disney, Marvel Studios, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: captain america, captain america: brave new world, Marvel Studios, trailer

Captain America: Brave New World Teaser Previews Red Hulk Battle

Hitting screens on February 14, 2025, here's the official teaser trailer and poster for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World.

With this being the month that San Diego Comic-Con 2024 gets unleashed across the pop culture landscape, doesn't it feel like the perfect time to release an official teaser trailer and key art posters for Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World? It does, right? Thankfully, Marvel Studios thought that very same thing because that's what we were treated to this morning. In this next chapter in Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) journey as Captain America, we see that the world has changed since he took on the mantle of the shield-slinger during the finale of Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in 2021. How different are things now? Well, we don't remember Steve Rodgers having to take on a POTUS who turns into something "red" and "hulk"-ish when things go bad.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford, in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut), Sam (Mackie) finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red. Joining Mackie and Ford are Danny Ramirez (Lt. Joaquin Torres), Shira Haas (Ruth Bat-Seraph), Xosha Roquemore, and Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley) – with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson (Samuel Sterns, aka The Leader) also starring. Now, here's a look at the official teaser poster that was released – you know, with that ten-ton Red Hulk hint?

And because we know it's that end scene that you're looking forward to the most, here are some screencaps showing the Red Hulk not too impressed with Cap's shield action:

Directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore – with Louis D'Esposito and Charles Newirth also serving as executive producers – Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

