Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Passes Away at 43

In news that shocked the film industry, Chadwick Boseman, the rising star of Marvel Studio's Black Panther, passed away this evening. He was 43 years old.

According to Deadline, the Washington Post and the Hollywood Reporter Boseman passed away from colon cancer. His family released a statement through his official Twitter feed:

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

Chadwick was diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to Stage IV.

A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther.

He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.

The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

A Solid TV Career that Transition to Movie Stardom

Boseman began his acting career in television in the early 2000s with appearances in shows such as ER, CSI: NY, Cold Case, Castle, Justified and Fringe before making the transition to movies. An actor with uncommon intensity and charisma, he made a movie career out of playing historical and mythical icons, from baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42 to Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Justice in the Supreme Court in Marshall to singer James Brown in Get On Up. His most popular role is probably as King T'Challa, the Black Panther. His debut as T'Challa was in Captain America: Civil War before appearing in Black Panther, then again in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was to star in the sequel to Black Panther. He had already contributed his voice as T'Challa in an upcoming episode of Marvel's animated series What If? Avengers: Endgame now marks his final appearance as T'Challa.

Chadwick Boseman's Post-Black Panther Roles

His first major role after Black Panther was the underrated New York City police thriller 21 Bridges where he played a relentless cop on a night-long manhunt for a duo of vicious gunmen through Manhattan. His final two movies would be Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, now on Netflix, and the movie adaptation of August Wilson's classic play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is currently in postproduction.

To continue to work while undergoing treatment for his illness all this time took a rare strength and courage. Chadwick Boseman will be greatly missed, an artist lost before his time.