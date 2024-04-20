Posted in: MGM, Movies | Tagged: atticus ross, Challengers, trent reznor

Challengers BTS Featurette: The Pulse And Energy Of The Score

MGM has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Challengers where composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross talk about the energy and pulse of the score.

Article Summary MGM debuts Challengers BTS featurette showcasing the dynamic score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross reunite with director Luca Guadagnino for the music of Challengers.

The Challengers soundtrack is poised to become a talking point alongside the film's anticipated success.

The featurette offers insight into Reznor and Ross's creative process for this highly awaited score.

There are already a bunch of reasons to be excited about Challengers. The cast, the director, the concept, it all looks excellent, but you can add another, and that is the score. Once again, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are on hand to take an already excellent film and make it even better with the music. It's excellent to see that the people behind this film are aware that they have one hell of a soundtrack on their hands and have dedicated an entire featurette to Reznor and Ross talking about their process and working with director Luca Guadagnino for the second time. Not only does Challengers have the potential to be one of the best films of the year, but people will be talking about this soundtrack for a long time.

Challengers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From visionary filmmaker Luca Guadagnino, Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Mike Faist – West Side Story), Tashi's strategy for her husband's redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (Josh O'Connor – The Crown) – his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.

Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, stars Zendaya, Josh O'Connor, and Mike Faist. It will be produced by Amy Pascal, Luca Guadagnino, Zendaya, and Rachel O'Connor and executive produced by Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrich. It will be released on April 26, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!