Check Out The Suicide Squad DC FanDome Poster

The cast of The Suicide Squad looks utterly bonkers in the best possible way. We got a full cast reveal during the DC FanDome panel from director James Gunn which includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga as Soulsoria, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, and Michael Rooker as Savant. We got a first look at the movie via a behind the scenes reel, a bunch of concept art with the initial cast reveal video, some character posters, and further proof that both James and Sean Gunn have incredible quarantine hair and it is clearly a Gunn Brothers thing. James Gunn decided to end the panel online with the reveal of a poster for the movie via his twitter account and it's pretty badass.

So far, the reveals online with the footage and seeing the interaction of the cast even via a zoom call seems to shot The Suicide Squad to the top of the most anticipated list. There is a lot going on here that looks incredible and we're really looking forward to seeing what kind of insanity that Gunn is going to bring to the DC Universe. The movie is set to be released on August 6, 2021, and Gunn says he is hard at work editing and working on post-production. The Suicide Squad wasn't the only movie to get a DC FanDome poster. Yesterday, Wonder Woman 1984 was the movie that got a new poster, and that one is pretty cool looking too.