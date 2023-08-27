Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Andrew Koji, film, paramount, Paramount Pictures, snake eyes

Badass G.I. Joe Star Andrew Koji Reflects on His Snake Eyes Experience

G.I. Joe actor and legendary new action star Andrew Koji is sharing his thoughts on portraying Storm Shadow in the Snake Eyes spin-off film.

If you've watched the G.I. Joe franchise film Snake Eyes, the epic, action-packed series Warrior for Max, or even the star-studded film Bullet Train. In that case, you're already familiar with one of our new favorite actors, Andrew Koji. Across his must-see roles, he's known to deliver stoic strength, occasional comedy, and an incomparable hands-on skill set when it comes to martial arts-based fight choreography. But if you first fell for Koji's versatility during his G.I. Joe role and had hoped he'd find a way to return, a recent interview with the actor might have implied that his short but impactful time in the franchise has ended. Sigh.

The Iconic Andrew Koji Talks G.I. Joe and Storm Shadow

When speaking to Inverse about his role in the G.I. Joe film, the irreplaceable badass action star discussed his take on the industry, explaining, "After this, it could just all be downhill for me. But at least for now [my experience on Warrior] makes me go, OK, I'd like to do stuff with integrity. And G.I. Joe really wasn't that, was it?" The actor adds, "Hollywood is just obsessed with telling the same old thing over and again. Firstly, remakes. Secondly, it's got to be based on IP. Third, it's so absurd because I'm just like, hold on. People want originality. Where is it? What is going on here?"

Addressing the film's struggle to find its footing with the audience during its release, Koji divulged, "Snake Eyes didn't do too well, which I knew it wasn't going to. I think they're probably going to reboot from the ground up. I'm cool. I did like Storm Shadow Tommy. I found a way to love him, and I think there would've been something to do … there would've been a really cool Storm Shadow film if they did it right."

Would you like to watch Koji return for another Storm Shadow-centric story? Because we'd definitely love to see that!

