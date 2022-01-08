Check Out These Jurassic World: Dominion Images

Jurassic World: Dominion is one of the movies that got hit pretty hard by COVID-19 shutdowns. There were multiple times that the entire production had to shut down as they were trying to wrap up principal photography throughout 2020. Universal eventually delayed the movie a whole year due to the pandemic-related delays, and the film moved from a 2021 release date to a 2022 release. We haven't seen that much about it since then, but now that we're into 2022 and it's looking like we might have some sort of a summer movie season [maybe, go get your shots, wear your masks, social distance, etc.], we've started to see some new material drop. The official Universal press site uploaded some images, including one from the prologue, and today director Colin Trevorrow shared a first-look image of DeWanda Wise in the upcoming movie.

There are a lot of movies coming out in 2022 that can be defined as "oh yeah, I forgot that was going to be a thing" productions. Jurassic World: Dominion is one of them. No one seems to be talking about the series much in the last couple of years, and people really didn't like Fallen Kingdom as much as the first one. It still made a ton of money, but this was 2018, and the more time goes on, the more it becomes apparent that the 2018/2019 box office numbers just weren't sustainable. Perhaps more people will get excited for this movie once Universal kicks up the marketing in the spring, or maybe when we know, we're going to see a summer movie season since it's still up in the air.

Jurassic World: Dominion, directed by Colin Trevorrow, stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon, BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott. It is set for release on June 10, 2022.