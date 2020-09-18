Check Out These Pretty New Images from Death on the Nile

Murder on the Orient Express was one of those movies that ended up doing a lot better than anyone thought it would. It was made on a modest budget of $55 million and went on to make over $350 million at the worldwide box office. This movie doing well, followed by Knives Out last year, is really all the proof you need that there is an audience for murder mysteries. So it wasn't that surprising that Death on the Nile was greenlit and managed to get one hell of a cast. 20th Century Studios and Disney appear to still plan on releasing this movie next month but we'll have to see what happens. Meanwhile, we got a bunch of new images from the social media for the movie.
Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, stars Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand. It is scheduled to be released on October 9th.
