Chris Pine to Star in the Dungeons & Dragons Movie

There are a lot of development hell projects, but in terms of nerd properties, the Dungeons & Dragons movie is right at the top of the list. It's been several years of court cases of trying to figure out the rights issues, but last year some steps in the right direction were finally taken. Paramount Pictures hired Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley to direct a movie based on the popular tabletop game. The duo would also work on the script based on a draft by Michael Gilio, and that was all we heard for about a year. However, it sounds like they have their leading man at the very least. According to Deadline, Chris Pine has signed on to star in the upcoming adaptation. Dungeons & Dragons will reportedly "feature an ensemble cast and take a subversive approach to the game."

With singing onto Dungeons & Dragons, it's becoming fairly apparent that Chris Pine is very much here to serve the nerds when it comes to the projects he decides to take on. He was part of the Star Trek reboot, he's the pretty love interest in the Wonder Woman movies and has absolutely no issues with that, he was in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, he was part of A Wrinkle in Tine, Pine is clearly having a ball embracing the nerd centric era of Hollywood. At the moment, we don't have any other details for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie at this moment, but now that they have directors, writers, and a leading man, we can assume that things are probably going to move a lot faster. Paramount is clearly looking for another franchise, and high fantasy is the name of the game. At least it is on TV. Maybe we'll see more casting and a possible release date in the first half of 2021.