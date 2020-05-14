Christoper McQuarrie Explains Why We Need Mission: Impossible 7 and 8

The Mission: Impossible movies were the canary in the coal mine when it came to the fallout from COVID-19. It was one of the first big productions to shut down due to the virus in late February, and both of the movies recently got their release dates movie due to the delay. The Mission: Impossible films have always been quintessential summer movies, and now they are moving into the lucrative fall market. It's going to be interesting to see if they can find a place there and even more so since these next two entries seem to be taking inspiration from another set of summer blockbusters that just did exceptionally well. Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 are going to be shot back to back Avengers: Infinity and Endgame style, and McQuarrie recently told the Light The Fuse Podcast [via Total Film] why he decided to shoot the movies back to back with consecutive releases.

"I said to Tom [Cruise], 'I really want to make [Mission: Impossible Fallout] more of an emotional journey for [Ethan Hunt],'" McQuarrie said about the decision to do an Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame-style back-to-back release in consecutive years. "Going into this, I said, 'I want to take what we learned from Fallout and apply it to every character in the movie. I want everyone to have an emotional arc."

McQuarrie went on to say that "we realized we had a movie that was two hours, 40 minutes long … And every scene in it was necessary" while also adding that the ending to the first movie sort of "snapped into place" during the development period. So it sounds like this was a decision to focus on the characters, which is a good one.

Adding More Famous Faces To The Team

The Mission: Impossible movies got better once they decided to become more team focused after the first three seemed to focus solely on Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt and McQuarrie really leaning into that for these next two movies will give his supporting cast a chance to shine. He has already added some really impressive new names to the list, but McQuarrie had hinted at that maybe we're not done adding some famous faces to the cast list.

"There is someone we were talking to before the world blew up," he said. "An actor I was very excited about. I don't know where that is, because we had talked days before and it was an incredibly exciting casting coup."

Perhaps we'll hear more about this mysterious casting once the movie can start production again.

Across six films, the Mission: Impossible movies have made a total of $3.5 billion with the most recent entry, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, bringing in just under $800 million worldwide. Star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie announced back in January 2019 that they had both signed on for two more movies. Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny have confirmed that they are returning for the seventh installment, and McQuarrie has confirmed that these two movies will shoot back to back. We also have some more new cast members, which include Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, Nicolas Hoult, and Shea Whigham. The seventh movie will be released on November 19, 2021, and the eighth will be released on November 4, 2022.