Keaton's Batman Returns with Beast Kingdom's New Master Craft Statue

The vengeance of Batman is back as Beast Kingdom is entering the multiverse with a new Master Craft statue inspired by the DCEU

The Speed Force awaits as Beast Kingdom is taking collectors to a new reality as they revisit the events of The Flash. The Flash was a pretty interesting film, as it twisted elements of the DCEU into a new multiversal story. It was a great time seeing some new and old characters return, but in the end, it did not deliver. However, fans did get to see Michael Keaton return as Batman, which was a treat. Beast Kingdom has just revealed that fans can now bring back that older Bruce Wayne with their latest Master Craft statue.

Standing at 16" tall, Batman is back, and he is depicted in his more modern updated suit, as seen in The Flash. This statue will be limited to only 3,000 pieces and is packed with details from the likeness of Bruce Wayne under the mask to the fabric cape. Fans of the Dark Knight will be able to pre-order one of these limited edition statues for $239.99. The Batman Master Craft statue is set to release in February 2025 and can be found right on the Beast Kingdom Online Shop.

Enter the Speed Force with the New Master Craft Batman

"Michael Keaton, who played one of the most celebrated reincarnations of Batman in 1989, dons the classic reimagining of his suit once more in the latest Flash movie. Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' takes serious collectors back to the movie with the release of a highly collectible "Master Craft" statue of Michael Keaton's version of Batman from the DC Multiverse movie "The Flash". Appearing in a more modern battle suit, it pays homage to the original release and updates the suit for the modern audience."

"The Batman mask accurately replicates the facial wrinkles and features of a now older Bruce Wayne, increasing the overall realism of the statue. This globally limited edition of 3,000 statues is for fans to revisit the once-in-a-lifetime movie event with arguably one of the most iconic Batman movie characters of all time."

