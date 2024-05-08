Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: iron man, marvel, Threezero

Iron Man Mark IV Armor Lands at threezero with New DLX Figure

Return to the infamous Infinity Saga as threezero is entering the Hall of Armor with Iron Man once more with the Mark IV armor

threezero announces a new DLX Iron Man Mark IV figure from Iron Man II.

The 6.9" tall figure boasts 48 points of articulation and LED features.

Mark IV includes swappable parts and arm missiles, compatible with Mark VI.

Set for Q4 2024 release, the figure will retail at $99.99 with pre-orders coming.

Iron Man is making a new landing at threezero as a brand new Marvel Studios The Infinity Saga DLX figure is on the way. Coming to life from Iron Man II, the Mark IV armor is back and ready for action with a new 6.9" tall figure. This latest suit continues to use threezero's impressive DLX die-casting system, giving some weight to this release with 48 points of articulation. As for the features, Tony Stark was sure to load this bad boy out with foldable valve covers on his back along with LED functionality for his eyes and Arc Reactor lighting up.

Iron Man will come with a variety of swappable parts, and accessories are included, too, with missiles for his arms, missile guns, laser effects, a variety of swappable hands, and repulsor effects. Some of these Mark IV accessories are even compatible with the Iron Man Mark VI DLX figures, which is nice. Your Marvel Studios Hall of Armor collection will surely want the Mark IV, and will be priced at $99.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the Mark IV Armor is set to arrive in Q4 2024.

Marvel Studios: The Infinity Saga DLX Iron Man Mark 4

"Threezero and Marvel Studios launched the DLX Iron Man Mark 4. The armor of Mark 4 adopts a shiny red gold main color, combined with a multi-layer painting process, which highly restores the powerful armor design of Tony Stark. The structure design is exquisite, the components are exquisite, and the various movement postures are restored to the extreme, while maintaining a realistic appearance."

"The accessories of the DLX Iron Man Mark 4 can be exchanged with the accessories of the previously launched DLX Iron Man Mark 6. Mark 4 has LED light-emitting function on the chest and eyes*, and the four panels on the back can be flipped on and off like a wing. Accessories include missiles that can connect arms, missile cannons, six pairs of interchangeable hand shapes, laser effect accessories, shooting and flight posture effect parts, and a DLX action bracket."

