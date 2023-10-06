Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: frankenstein, guillermo de toro, netflix

Christoph Waltz Joins The Cast Of Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein

Director Guillermo Del Toro has revealed that Christoph Waltz has joined the cast of his new Frankenstein film, and production will start in February.

Someone was sneaky and managed to add another A-lister to their movie without any of us noticing. Frankenstein has been a passion project for Guillermo Del Toro for years, and earlier this year, it finally got off the ground at Netflix. Since then, the cast has been filling out, including our favorite horror dreamgirl, Mia Goth, Andrew Garfield, and Oscar Isaac. The strike has slowed production down on everything, and we haven't heard anything about this film in a while; there were some rumblings before the strike started, but things have been quiet ever since. However, del Toro was at a special screening of the fantastic Pacific Rim hosted by Collider, and they asked him about the film. He revealed that they are starting to shoot next February and that two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz has joined the cast.

"I'm doing Frankenstein. We're working on it. We start shooting in February, and it's a movie I have been wanting to do for 50 years since I saw the first Frankenstein. I had an epiphany, and it's basically a movie that required a lot of growth and a lot of tools that I couldn't have done 10 years ago. Now I'm brave or crazy enough or something, and we're gonna tackle it. It's Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield, Christoph Waltz, Mia Goth, and we're working on it."

We love del Toro in this house, and his aesthetic is always interesting, so it will be exciting to see what he does with Frankenstein. He did something exciting and unexpected with Pinnochio, so we know del Toro can take the most well-known properties and make them new and unique. This is probably a film we will learn a lot about once the strike ends since production is supposed to start next year.

