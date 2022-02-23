Lot of Vintage Walt Disney Books From 1930s Hits Auction

One of the great joys of physical media is its enabling stories and memories to be passed down from generation to generation. Many of these generational memories discovered in childhood come from stories released by Disney, and not just the iconic Walt Disney films. Disney has shaped memories for generations with their books, and now you can bring home an incredible collection of vintage Disney books that span the 1930s and 1940s. Take a look at this unique listing over at Heritage Auctions with the following pictures.

This unique lot has some recognizable characters that are still part of Disney's releases in modern times, with Donald Dunk and Pluto. However, these books also have treasures of the past preserved for you to share with the younger generation through these unique tales.

The stunning lot continues with a special bank.

You can read the full details of the listing here.

This incredible lot is a piece of Disney book history, with eight different children's books from the 1930s and 1940s, as well as a rare, unique Three Little Pigs piggy bank in the shape of a leather-bound book. The books included in this lot are the following: Walt Disney's Story of Pluto the Pup (published 1938), Walt Disney's Story of Dippy the Goof (published 1938), Walt Disney's Story of Clarabelle Cow (published 1938), Mother Pluto (published 1939), The Ugly Duckling (published 1939), The Farmyard Symphony (published 1939), The Practical Pig! (published 1940), and Donald Duck in Bringing up the Boys (published 1948). All the books have lovely illustrations inside. The seven earliest books have black and white illustrations, while the 1948 book has both color and black and white illustrations. The earlier books each measure about 5.5" x 5", and the 1948 book measures 5" x 6.75". Also included in this lot is a charming piggy bank from the 1930s which features the Three Little Pigs. The bank is fashioned to look like a book, complete with a cover made to look like embossed leather. The front reads "We save our coins – so who's afraid of the Big Bad Wolf!" It measures 3" x 4.25" x 1".

The pieces are listed in various conditions, from Good to Very Good. Most of the books are noted to have very little wear on their pages, which is sure to be a bonus for collectors who'd like to own these in presentable condition. Heritage notes that all of the items shown have handling and edge wear in addition to age-related toning. This memorable lot is currently up for auction at Heritage, where you can go bid right now. Best of luck to all.