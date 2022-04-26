CinemaCon 2022: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse First Impressions

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the best superhero movie and one of the best-animated films of all time, and no, we will not be taking comments on the matter. So when it was decided that they would make a sequel, things had to be stepped up. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was recently delayed, but Phil Lord and Chris Miller came out to talk about the movie. We learned that they have a crew of 1000 people, this movie takes place over six universes, features 240 characters, and we learned the title for the third movie will be Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Then they announced that they have an extremely rough version of the first fifteen minutes to show the audience.

In our liveblog for the presentation, I saw a comment about wanting to see this footage, but we need to be clear about what this was. When we say this footage from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was rough, there were maybe three minutes of the fifteen that looked like they were complete. The rest was rough animation and even just concept art moving.

As far as first impressions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse go, this looks very promising. The opening scene takes place in Gwen's universe, and we get to see some of the animation differences between the different universes. Much like all the characters in Into the Spider-Verse had different animation styles, the different universes have different styles. We get the chance to see Miguel in action, so he will play a big role in this film after being teased at the end of the first film. Finally, we saw this movie's version of Jessica Drew, five months pregnant and on a motorcycle, and looking fantastic.

The dynamic and writing between these characters are absolutely solid, and the banter we see feels natural while also very funny. Even as rough as everything is, the stark difference between the animation styles was apparent in what we saw on screen. It all appears to flow just as easily as the first movie did, and if this is what they have for just the opening scene and a rough animation for this sequel, then we are really in for something extremely special. The hype is real for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and it sucks that we have to wait until June 2023 to see it.

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn's full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People to face off with a villain more powerful than anything they have ever encountered. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is coming exclusively to movie theaters on June 2, 2023. It will be directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson and stars Shameik Moore voices Morales, starring alongside Oscar Isaac, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, and Issa Rae.