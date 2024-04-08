Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: abigail, cinemacon, Longlegs, Presence, Terrifier 3

CinemaCon 2024 Horror: Terrifier 3, Abigail, Cuckoo, & More Posters

As always, horror is a big part of CinemaCon 2024 and we have looks at posters for Terrifier 3, Longlegs and more at the show.

CinemaCon 2024 is this week, and one of the hallmarks coming out of the con every year are a couple of breakout horror films. Theater owners are probably not so happy with the genre so far in 2024, as a slew of horror offerings have been disappointing at the box office. The next group of films coming up may be more exciting to audiences, however, as a few big releases are debuting new posters and standees at the show this week. Below, you can see new posters and standees for Terrifier 3, Abigail, Longlegs, and Neon's Presence from Steven Soderbergh.

CinemaCon Usually Breaks Out At Least One Horror Film

I wonder if they will debut the first Terrifier 3 trailer this week at the show. That is going to be a huge release this fall, and fans are salivating for anything they can learn about that one. Anything that is revealed for that film and many others this week, we will bring it to you.

