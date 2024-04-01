Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire, Weekend Box Office

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Roars At The Weekend Box Office

Godzilla X Kong had a massive take at the Weekend Box Office and dominated the Easter Weekend box office quite impressively.

Article Summary Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire roared to $80 million, surpassing $50-55 million expectations.

The MonsterVerse hit a new peak with $194 million globally; it's the year's second-best start.

Last week's lead, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, saw a significant drop to $15.6 million.

Next week faces Godzilla x Kong's reign challenged by newcomers The First Omen and Monkey Man.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire sent March out with a bang in theaters this weekend, scoring $80 million. That was well above expectations, which were around $50-55 million. That was helped by $10 million in previews Thursday, a record for the MonsterVerse. Factoring in the overseas grosses, you have a spectacular start of $194 million. All of that makes it the runner-up for opening weekends this year, behind Dune: Part Two. WB had a fantastic March, bookending each end with grosses that theater owners will be talking about at CinemaCon next week. The MonsterVerse has now grossed over $2 billion for all five films.

Godzilla X Kong Dominates

Godzilla x Kong sent the rest of the list down a few pegs, especially last week's champ. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire dropped a whopping -65% with $15.6 million to fall to number two. That massive drop should worry Sony, as Afterlife did not experience the same effect. Third place went to Dune: Part Two, still holding strong with another $11.3 million. Fourth place went to Kung Fu Panda 4 with $10.2 million, and rounding out the top five was Immaculate with $3.2 million. It's great to see that 4/5 of the films there hit double digits.

The weekend box office top five for March 29th:

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire- $80 million Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire- $15.6 million Dune: Part Two- $11.3 million Kung Fu Panda 4- $10.2 million Immaculate- $3.2 million

Next week, Gozilla x Kong has two opening films to fight off, as 20th Century Fox sends up The First Omen as the latest horror film to try and breakthrough, and Universal opens the action flick Monkey Man. I don't think either will overtake the big beasts, but they should both make a bit of a dent.

