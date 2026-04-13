Posted in: Cinemacon, Dune, Legendary, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: cinemacon, dune: part three

CinemaCon 2026: A New Dune: Part Three Logo Is On The Show Floor

A new logo for Dune: Part Three is being featured in a lightbox display on the CinemaCon 2026 show floor.

Warner Bros. has a pretty decent presence out on the CinemaCon show floor. However, what they brought is mostly stuff that we have already seen before. That's not a bad thing; studios do it all the time, but occasionally, some new things pop up on the show floor. In this case, Warner Bros. did sneak one thing in that appears to be new, and that is a logo for Dune: Part Three. While the trailer and images for Dune: Part Three are out there, there isn't much in the way of an official logo. You can nick one from socials, but this one is nice and simple, and also, according to our photographer, a giant pain in the ass to get a decent picture of because it's a lightbox and due to its design.

Dune: Part Three will be one of the big films opening later this year, to the point that it's still unclear whether it or Avengers: Doomsday will shift release dates so they don't open opposite each other. The Warner Bros. presentation, titled The Big Picture, is tomorrow afternoon, and we'll hopefully get more information or maybe even footage of Dune: Part Three.

Dune: Part Three – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the epic conclusion. Dune: Part Three is only in theaters on December 18.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Villeneuve and Brian K. Vaughan, Dune: Part Three is based on the novel Dune Messiah by Frank Herbert and delivers the epic conclusion to Villeneuve's trilogy. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Isaach De Bankolé, with Charlotte Rampling, with Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert Pattinson, and Javier Bardem, and features newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

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