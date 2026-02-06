Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Clayface, practical magic 2

Clayface Delayed 6 Weeks, Practical Magical 2 Moves Up A Week

Warner Bros. has shifted the release dates of two of its fall releases: Clayface from DC Studios has moved up by 6 weeks, while Practical Magic 2 has moved up by 1 week.

Article Summary Warner Bros. has delayed DC Studios’ Clayface, moving its release from September 11 to October 23, 2026.

Practical Magic 2 has moved up a week, now set for release on September 11, 2026, previously Clayface’s date.

Mike Flanagan wrote the script, James Watkins directs, with Tom Rhys Harries and Naomie Ackie joining the Clayface cast.

Clayface stands alone, with director James Gunn confirming no tie-in to The Batman Part II’s storyline.

Two Warner Bros. movies, which are coming out later this year, have shifted their release dates according to Deadline. Clayface, the second big DC project that is coming out later this year, is getting the biggest release date change, but it's probably not a bad one. Considering the little we know about the film, this seemed like something that might work a bit better in spooky season, so the shift from September 11, 2026, to October 23, 2026, isn't a bad idea. Clayface is going up against some smaller titles and will be released the week after the new Street Fighter film.

The date previously held by Clayface isn't staying open, though. Practical Magic 2 is moving up a week from September 18, 2026, to September 11, 2026.

Clayface Came Out Of Nowhere

We found out that a Clayface movie was reportedly in development with a script by Mike Flanagan late last year, and the early reports said that the project was set to start shooting this year. We don't have any other information about the film, but Flanagan has mentioned Clayface as a possible project he'd like to do. In a now-deleted tweet from 2021, Flanagan said, "Well I've wanted to do a Superman movie since I was a kid, but I would also be really keen to do a standalone Clayface movie as a horror/thriller/tragedy." In December 2024, we didn't have a director, but Warner Bros. gave the film a September 11, 2026, release date, but by February 2025, James Watkins had signed on to direct. The studio had a lot of success in early September, as recently as last year with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. In June 2024, Tom Rhys Harries was cast in the title role, and in July 2024, Naomie Ackie joined the cast.

Early reports in December 2o24 said that Clayface would have some sort of heavy role in The Batman Part II, but Gunn did what he did best and shut that down on social media. He replied to a fan asking if a post about Clayface and Scarecrow having roles in The Batman Part II was true, and he denied it, saying, "Firstly, no. Secondly, couldn't be the case as there hasn't been a first draft of a script." Initially, it seemed like the wording was a little vague, and he could be referring to a script for Clayface, but Gunn later clarified that the script for The Batman Part II was not finished at the time. In February 2026, Clayface shifted its release date from September 11, 2026, to October 23, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!