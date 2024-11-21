Posted in: Dreamworks, Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Bad Guys 2

The Bad Guys 2: First Trailer, Poster, And Images Have Been Released

Universal and Dreamworks have released the first teaser trailer, poster, and images from The Bad Guys 2. The sequel will be released in theaters on August 1, 2025.

Article Summary Universal and DreamWorks unveil The Bad Guys 2 trailer, poster, and images for the August 1, 2025 release.

The sequel to 2022's animated hit includes a globe-trotting heist with new adversaries, The Bad Girls.

Original cast returns, joined by Danielle Brooks, Maria Bakalova, and Natasha Lyonne as The Bad Girls.

Director Pierre Perifel and composer Daniel Pemberton also return for this sequel adventure.

The Bad Guys might be Dreamworks' most underrated film. Maybe it was just bad timing on the part of the first film, but it never felt like it was able to find the audience it deserved. It was essentially Ocean's Eleven for kids. It was great to hear that Dreamworks and Universal could see the potential for more, and considering that there were more books in the series, it was good to hear that another one was on the way. We haven't heard much about it yet, though there was a holiday special on Netflix; it seems that everyone has decided this week is the week they are going to preview all of the films for 2025 because we got our first teaser trailer, poster, and images. The Bad Guys 2 looks just as beautifully animated as the first one and follows along with exactly the kind of plot that you'd expect from a sequel to a heist movie about "bad guys" going "good." However, the devil is in the details, and execution is everything. If this film is as well executed as the first one, we're going to have an excellent animated feature on our hands come early August.

The Bad Guys 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Everyone's favorite felons are back, and this time, they've got company.

In the new action-packed chapter from DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed comedy smash about a crackerjack crew of animal outlaws, our now-reformed Bad Guys are trying (very, very hard) to be good, but instead find themselves hijacked into a high-stakes, globe-trotting heist, masterminded by a new team of criminals they never saw coming: The Bad Girls.

Based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, which has soared from 8 million to over 30 million copies sold since the first film's release in 2022, The Bad Guys 2 stars the stellar original cast, led by Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf, SAG award nominee Marc Maron as safe-cracker Mr. Snake, SAG award nominee Craig Robinson as master-of disguise Mr. Shark, Grammy winner Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha and Emmy winner Awkwafina as hacker Ms. Tarantula, aka "Webs."

The returning voice cast is joined by a new trio of comedic powerhouses as The Bad Girls: Oscar® nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as Bad Girls leader Kitty Kat, a dangerously clever snow leopard; Oscar® nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, a brilliant Bulgarian wild boar engineer; and Emmy nominee and comedy icon Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) as Doom, a wry raven with a knack for deception.

From celebrated returning director Pierre Perifel and producer Damon Ross, The Bad Guys 2 also features the alumni voice talents of Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz as Governor Diane Foxington, BAFTA winner Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, Emmy winner Alex Borstein as Police Chief (now Commissioner) Misty Luggins and Lilly Singh as sensationalist reporter Tiffany Fluffit.

The Bad Guys 2 is co-directed by JP Sans, who served as head of character animation on the first film. The music is by Oscar®-nominated returning composer Daniel Pemberton. It will be released in theaters on August 1, 2025.

