Clerks 3 Expands Fathom Events Release, Adding Four More Dates

Clerks 3, the upcoming third film in the series from Kevin Smith, has seen pretty high demand for its original Fathom Events dates in theaters. Today, it was announced that four more dates have been added, on September 14, 16,17, and 18. This will give fans of the popular director and the first two films ample time to see the film on the big screen. The original release for Clerks 3 was to be only on September 13 and 15. Tickets for all of the dates can be purchased by going right here.

Clerks 3 Seeing High Demand. A Proper Release To Follow?

"In response to high demand for tickets, global content leader Lionsgate and Fathom Events, the premier name in event cinema, are adding four additional dates in select theaters to the big screen run of director Kevin Smith's highly anticipated "Clerks III. "I assure you, we're open! Many thanks to Lionsgate and Fathom for expanding our limited run of Clerks III to include a weekend, "Smith said. "And even bigger thanks to the fans who already bought tickets to our Fathom screenings! All your pre-sales made this expansion happen!" For over 25 years, the cult-classic filmmaker has maintained a unique and direct connection to his audience through the View Askew Universe. "Clerks III" makes its highly anticipated return to the big screen as Randal (Jeff Anderson), following a massive heart attack, enlists fellow clerks Dante (Brian O'Halloran), Elias (Trevor Fehrman), Jay (Jason Mewes), and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith) to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all."

I am still surprised that Smith has this coming out this way; I would have thought that it would get a wider release. But maybe this is smart; there is nothing saying that if these are that big a success that it won't get a wider release. Clerks 3 will be in theaters thanks to Fathom Events in September.