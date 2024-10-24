Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: Predator: Badlands, prey

Predator: Badlands Isn't The Only Predator Movie On The Horizon

Predator: Badlands, which will be released in November 2025, isn't the only Predator film on the horizon. A second secret film is also on the way and will be released before that.

Disney switched up its release schedule yesterday, and the inevitable finally happened: Blade was removed from the schedule and did not get a new release date. However, that left a prime-time spot open on November 7, 2025, for the studio to fill, and they decided to fill it with Predator: Badlands. We knew that another Predator movie was on the way after the runaway success of Prey on Hulu, to the point that people were angry that the film didn't get a theatrical release. So, it's also not surprising that the next Predator film is getting a theatrical release, but early November is a good spot and not what you would expect for a movie like that. So you know everyone must be pretty confident with what they have.

20th Century is having a good year. Disney had a five-month blitz of films doing well at the box office (The First Omen in April, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes in May, Inside Out 2 in June, Deadpool & Wolverine in July, and Alien: Romulus in August). Nearly all of those titles are either under the 20th Century banner or they had a serious hand in helping with it. Head of 20th Century Studios Steve Asbell recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, and the Predator franchise came up. The interview was conducted before the announcement was made that Predator: Badlands would be released theatrically in November, but Asbell confirmed that not one, but two Predator films are coming out next year.

"Yes, a Predator movie will have a theatrical," Asbell said. "I'll tell you very simply. After Prey became a success, Dan [Trachtenberg] came back and said he didn't want to do Prey 2. And we're like, "What do you want to do?" And he rattled off a bunch of ideas that were really crazy but really cool. We've actually done two of them. Two are coming out next year. One I can't talk about yet, but the other one is the live-action Predator film with Elle Fanning that just wrapped in New Zealand. That'll be out theatrically sometime next year. … It's titled Badlands and it is an absolutely bonkers idea. It is a sci-fi thing, but it's not what everybody thinks it is. And I mean, it's awesome. It is so nuts. But in Dan, we trust."

It was news to everyone that there were two films in the works instead of just Predator: Badlands, and there is something really interesting about how Asbell worded his response. He said he "can't talk about" one of the films yet but specifically cited the other (Badlands) as "live-action." Does that mean the second film isn't live-action? When he was prodded for more information, Asbell wouldn't give much aside from confirming Tratchenberg is directing both films and this mystery film will be out before Predator: Badlands, so we can assume before November 2025. Asbell said, "There's a second Predator movie that we have different plans for. Dan has actually directed both. … There's a secret Predator movie that will come out before the theatrical one, but I can't say anything about yet." There is also the distinction made about the theatrical release, so will this film be like Prey and go straight to Hulu? Are they doing something else? Steve, the cat is out of the bag now; tell us all the details.

