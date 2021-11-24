Clifford The Big Red Dog Sequel Is Coming

Clifford The Big Red Dog has impressed so far in theaters and on Paramount+, so much so that a sequel is being developed as we speak. So far, it has earned a pretty great $34.5 million at the box office, and Paramount must be happy with how it has done on streaming as well to start actively looking into another film. Most of the international markets won't start showing the film until December, with a few countries even waiting until January. Not bad for a film people tore apart without seeing when the first trailer was released. The Hollywood Reporter had the news of the sequel.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clifford the Big Red Dog (2021) – Official Trailer – Paramount Pictures (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4zH5iYM4wJo)

Clifford The Big Red Dog Should Continue Its Impressive Run

"When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge of your seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!"

I don't care what anyone says; this movie looks adorable. Most complained about the look of Clifford, but I think he looks fine, even in that first trailer. I haven't seen this yet, but the plan is to watch it on Thanksgiving as a family with our new puppy we got a couple of weeks ago. I bet we all enjoy it too.

Clifford The Big Red Dog is out now in theaters and on Paramount+.