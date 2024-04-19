Posted in: Disney, Movies, Pixar | Tagged: Inside Out 2

Pixar Has Released A New Image From Inside Out 2

A new image from Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 shows off Riley's new "expanded headquarters" as the new Emotions start moving in.

It's looking like we'll be exploring the full spectrum of emotions in June, thanks to Inside Out 2. The new Pixar film has some huge shoes to fill, with the first film often touted as one of the best the studio has ever made. However, there have been some promising things that we have seen so far that make us think this could be fun. First of all, it does look like we'll be dealing with the idea of suppressing emotions on a literal level and all of those feelings we gain as we move into our teenage years. In a new image released on the Disney media site, we see some of the expanded headquarters in Riley's head to make room for new emotions like Anxiety, Envy, and Embarrassment.

We saw some of this last week during the Disney presentation, and, well, it's Pixar. To say that they rarely miss would be an understatement. Whether or not Inside Out 2 can possibly live up to expectations remains to be seen.

Inside Out 2: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu, Yvette Nicole Brown, Sarayu Blue, Flea, Ron Funches, Dave Goelz, James Austin Johnson, Bobby Moynihan, Frank Oz, Paula Pell, Paula Poundstone, John Ratzenberger, Kendall Coyne Schofield, June Squibb, Kirk Thatcher, and Yong Yea. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, Inside Out 2 releases only in theaters on June 14, 2024.

