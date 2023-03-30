Clock: Trailer For New Hulu Thriller Released, Out April 28th Check out the trailer for new 20th Century Studios thriller Clock starring Dianna Agron, coming to Hulu on April 28th.

Clock is a new thriller from 20th Century Studios coming to Hulu on April 28th, and the trailer was released for the film this morning. Starring Dianna Agron, Jay Ali, Saul Rubinek, and Melora Hardin. It was written and directed by Alexis Jacknow. In the movie, a woman enrolls in a clinical trial to fix her broken biological clock, feeling the pressure from family and friends to start having children. As you may have guessed, things don't go as they should. Check out the trailer down below.

Clock Synopsis

"Clock" is the story of a woman who enrolls in a clinical trial to try and fix her seemingly broken biological clock after friends, family, and society pressures her to have children. Dianna Agron ("Shiva Baby," forthcoming "Acidman" and "El Elegido") leads as Ella, with Jay Ali ("Carnival Row," "Daredevil") as her husband and Saul Rubinek ("Unforgiven," "Frasier") as her father. Melora Hardin ("The Office," "The Bold Type") features as the pioneering doctor managing Ella's treatment.

Jacknow was tapped to write and direct two short films ("Costume Change" and the short "Clock") under heavy COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 for the first season of 20th Digital Studio's "Bite Size Halloween." The feature version of "Clock" developed from there and is part of the studio's existing slate of horror features for Hulu, including "Grimcutty," "Matriarch," and the upcoming "Appendage" and "The Mill." "Clock" was developed by 20th Digital Studio with David Worthen Brooks, Arbi Pedrossian, and Jenna Cavelle as executive producers. Leal Naim serves as producer, with Alex Hansen co-producing. "

This looks interesting. I always enjoyed Agron; it feels like I haven't seen her in anything for a long time now. These 20th Century Studios films going straight onto Hulu have been pretty stellar, and I see no reason why that will not continue with this one.