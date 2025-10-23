Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: crime 101

Crime 101: First Official Trailer, Poster, And 9 HQ Images Released

Amazon MGM Studios released the official trailer, poster, and 9 high-quality images from Crime 101, which will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

Article Summary Amazon MGM Studios unveils the official trailer and poster for Crime 101, building anticipation early.

Crime 101 is set for a February 13, 2026 theatrical release, marking a bold move for the studio.

The movie adapts Don Winslow's acclaimed novella and promises a gritty, high-stakes Los Angeles heist.

Amazon MGM Studios continues to back year-round cinema releases, not just traditional blockbuster seasons.

Amazon MGM Studios said they were committing themselves to the theatrical experience, and it seems they are keeping that promise. They have a full slate of films on the way, and they are releasing different movies throughout the entire year, not just in the prime time slots. For example, Crime 101 has a stacked cast and is based on a beloved novella, and will be in theaters this February, a release window that is often dedicated to films that studios don't have faith in. They released the official trailer, poster, and nine images for Crime 101 today, and that title is one of those titles that's either going to draw audiences in immediately or it's going to alienate them entirely with very little middle ground. This very much feels like a pre-pandemic film that would have been released in the peak of the mid-2010s, and that isn't a bad thing. Amazon MGM Studios has a lot to offer audiences, and this is another taste of what is on the way.

Crime 101: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, Crime 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there's no turning back.

Adapted from Don Winslow's acclaimed novella of the same name, the film is written and directed by Bart Layton (American Animals, The Imposter). Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte round out the cast. Crime 101 will be released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!