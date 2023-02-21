Elizabeth Banks Reveals the Most Challenging Aspect of Cocaine Bear The director and producer of Cocaine Bear is breaking down the film's biggest obstacle (and it isn't a CGI bear on cocaine).

There's always at least one movie a year that feels too strange, unpredictable, and shockingly popular to be real, and this year's biggest oddity might just be here this weekend. Yes, that would in fact be the Elizabeth Banks-directed film labeled Cocaine Bear that's had the internet buzzing for weeks. Though, if you think working with a coked-out bear was the biggest technicality to work around, you'd actually be wrong.

When discussing the (CGI) titular character being a potential risk factor to work with as a central role, Banks tells The AU Review, "I'm a producer on this movie, as well as the director, and anytime you make a movie it's all problem-solving. Every day is problem-solving. There's always some logistical thing that you can't predict. Usually, we think that's going to be, like, the weather, and you have kind of backup plans for those things. I could not have predicted that on the island of Ireland, where we made this movie that's supposed to be set in 1985 America, that they would not have any vintage cars that would work for our movie because they drive on the other side of the road. Every steering wheel was on the wrong side. They had no ambulances that looked like our ambulances."

Elaborating on the unpredictable ambulance obstacle of the film, Banks goes on to divulge, "We have a major set piece in this movie that required an ambulance, and getting that ambulance took more effort, time, and money than I ever could have anticipated. So, if we're really being honest, the biggest challenge of the movie wasn't the bear, because [digital workshop] Weta handled that. It was getting a god-dang ambulance to Dulski, Ireland [laughs]."

Cocaine Bear Cast and Release Date

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson, Jr., Christian Convery-Jennings, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kristofer Hivju, Hannah Hoekstra, and Aaron Holliday, with Margo Martindale and the late Ray Liotta.

Cocaine Bear will be ready to sniff out any potential stash starting February 24.