Conclave: Choosing The Pope Is Dangerous In The New Trailer, 2 Clips

Focus Features has released a second official trailer and two new clips from the upcoming Conclave. It will be released on October 25, 2024.

Focus Features has one of the most exciting slates of the year, and one of them is a thriller about choosing the next pope. You wouldn't think something like that would be exciting, but every single trailer for Conclave has slapped, and the early reviews coming out of festivals were awesome. So here we are, and the more footage we see, the more interesting this film looks. Even if you're someone who doesn't like religion, this looks like one of those movies where it doesn't really matter one way or another. Or maybe that's the recovering youth group attendee in me. Focus released a second official trailer, and they released two new clips. This cast is awesome, and it's always good to see Ralph Fiennes putting in awards-worthy work. Many people will probably skip this one due to the concept alone, but this might be one of those times when you trust the process and roll the dice on something you might not have any interest in.

Conclave: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From director Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front), Conclave follows one of the world's most secretive and ancient events – selecting a new Pope. Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) is tasked with running this covert process after the unexpected death of the beloved Pope. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican halls, Lawrence finds himself at the center of a conspiracy and discovers a secret that could shake the very foundation of The Church.

Conclave, directed by Edward Berger and written by Peter Straughan, stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Carlos Diehz, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. It is based on Robert Harris's novel of the same name and will be released in features on October 25, 2024.

