The Holdovers: New Poster, 2 HQ Images, And 2 Behind-the-Scenes Images

Focus Features has released the official poster, two new images, and two new behind-the-scenes images for The Holdovers.

Focus Features always has some interesting movies that span across genres, and The Holdovers looks like it's going to be a sort of Christmas movie/coming-of-age film that will probably make you ugly cry by the end. This type of film is usually a massive hit or miss because it relies on hitting you emotionally; that if it doesn't hit, the best you can generally say is that the performances are good. Director Alexander Payne doesn't always win, and his last film was Downsizing, which might have been one of the most annoying films of 2017. However, The Descendants was an Academy Award-winning film in 2012 for adapted screenplay, and Payne was nominated for directing. He also won for writing and was nominated for directing in 2005 as well for Election. So we'll have to see how this one ends up turning out. We have the official poster, two new high-quality images, and two behind-the-scenes images as well.

The Holdovers: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed director Alexander Payne, The Holdovers follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Paul Giamatti) at a New England prep school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go. Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them — a damaged, brainy troublemaker (newcomer Dominic Sessa) — and with the school's head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da'Vine Joy Randolph).

The Holdovers, directed by Alexander Payne, stars Paul Giamatti, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, introducing Dominic Sessa. It is written by David Hemingson, with Mark Johnson p.g.a, Bill Block, David Hemingson serving as producers, and Andrew Golov, Thom Zadra, and Chris Stinson serving as executive producers. The Holdovers will be released in select NY & LA theaters on October 27th, in limited release on November 3rd, and in theaters nationwide on November 10th.

