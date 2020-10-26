The Conjuring 3 First look Debuted From Warner Bros Today

The next installment of The Conjuring Universe was supposed to have already come and gone from theaters by now, but due to the ongoing pandemic, it was delayed until June 2021. Today, Warner Bros. posted a behind the scenes look at The Conjuring series proper, and part of that was debuting some fresh looks at The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. This is actually a pretty cool video, about a half-hour long, and worth a watch if you are a fan. There is even a priest blessing the production, which is pretty wild, I think. Check out the look below.

The Conjuring 3 Synopsis

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" reveals a chilling story of terror, murder, and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense. Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return to star as Ed and Lorraine Warren, under the direction of Michael Chaves. The film also stars Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard."

I was bummed this got delayed, as were many. While not a fan of The Nun, the rest of the series has been great, and I suspect that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It won't be an exception. The film, starring Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard, directed by Michael Chaves, hits theaters in June 2021.