Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Crawl, crawl 2, Kaya Scodelario, Paramount Pictures

Crawl Star Confirms That She Won't Be Returning for the Sequel

Kaya Scodelario confirms that she won't be returning for the upcoming Alexandre Aja-directed Paramount Pictures film Crawl 2.

Article Summary Kaya Scodelario confirms she won't return for the sequel to the hit thriller Crawl.

Crawl 2 will shift the action to storm-ravaged New York City with a new cast and fresh chaos.

Director Alexandre Aja returns, promising a new spin on alligator horror in an urban setting.

Early details hint at zoo animals on the loose, raising suspense for Crawl fans seeking more thrills.

Released on July 12, 2019, Alexandre Aja's hurricane-gator thriller Crawl quickly became a word-of-mouth summer hit. Critics were largely positive (Rotten Tomatoes currently lists the film at 84%). Audiences enjoyed the movie as well (the audience score coming in at 75%), generating consistent praise for its lean, suspenseful execution and Kaya Scodelario's tense performance. On a reported $13.5 million budget, Crawl even clawed its way to $39.0 million domestic and $91.5 million worldwide, becoming a pretty solid return for Paramount's mid-budget horror slate.

Story-wise, the film is fairly straightforward. College swimmer Haley (Scodelario) ignores evacuation orders during a Category 5 storm to check on her estranged father (Barry Pepper) at their Florida home, only to find both floodwaters and a pissed off alligator have turned it into a death trap. Given the reception and the sturdy box office, it wasn't very surprising when reports emerged that a sequel had been set in motion. And in August 2024, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Aja would return to direct Crawl 2, with Project Almanac writers Andrew Deutschman and Jason Pagan scripting.

Crawl 2 Changes the Scenery and Its Lead

As of now, early loglines have teased a storm-torn New York City and chaos sparked by animals escaping the Central Park Zoo, offering an urban spin on the original's claustrophobic terror. But even with sequel momentum, don't expect the original star to reprise her role. Speaking on The Playlist's podcast, Scodelario clarified that she won't be part of the next installment, despite her fondness for the grueling shoot that made the first film such a visceral ride. The actor explains, "It wouldn't be with me. I saw the article [about the next film] and was like, 'All right, f*ck it, let's do this again.' It was the most fun, challenging thing I've ever done. But no, not a real one, I'm afraid."

Still, with Aja returning and a fresh setting teased, Crawl 2 appears poised to expand the series' all-too-human fight against apex predators and more rising waters. Given Crawl's track record, the studio's confidence makes sense; now, the question is whether the sequel can replicate the first film's tenacity while carving out a new identity.

Are you excited about the prospect of Crawl 2?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!