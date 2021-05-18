Crawl Director Sheds Light on a Potential Sequel

There has always been a place in cinema for disaster films, displaying the full force of nature in films like Twister, San Andreas, or, more recently, Greenland. There's always an audience that enjoys the film depiction of the unimaginable, which also plays out in another sub-genre with titles like Lake Placid, Jaws, and many more – focusing on a more "natural" side of horror.

Sure, films have attempted both concepts before in titles like Sharknado, but aside from being an over-the-top Syfy film, there have been ambitious attempts to try something on a bigger scale. One prime example, the 2019 film Crawl, with Skins star Kaya Scodelario facing off against a hurricane and ravenous alligators – because one of those things just wasn't enough, apparently.

On a small budget of $13 million, the film earned over $90 million in its box office run, and like anything with those numbers, there's a chance for more. In a recent interview over at the Bloody Disgusting podcast Boo Crew, director Alexandre Aja opened up about the chance to return for another Crawl and proved that there's certainly interest to continue with another installment.

Aja explains, "We've been talking about a sequel nonstop, and putting together a really, really fun take, I think the story of Haley is a really strong one, but I believe that Crawl is about nature taking back its due, and kind of like… more hurricane-driven, man versus animal. So maybe it will be another story altogether. We're looking for that human story right now that will be as strong as the one in the first one. To make the second one legit."

As much as I would love to see Scodlario return for another round of human vs. hurricane vs. alligators, I suppose the chances of that happening twice is unlikely, to say the least. Would you be interested in exploring a Crawl sequel, and if so, what do you think comes next for the potential franchise?