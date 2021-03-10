Creed II's Florian Munteanu Has Joined the Cast of Borderlands

The cast of Borderlands continues to grow. This is one of those movies that sort of came out of nowhere back in 2020 when they announced that Cate Blanchett was going to star. There was a time not too long ago that the idea of someone of Blanchett's caliber doing a video game movie was impossible, but things are so different now. The nerds and the geeks run Hollywood now and what everyone wants is a nice paycheck from a massive franchise so they can do as many independent movies as they want without having to worry about the bills. So far, this cast, with director Elin Roth, is looking like a lot of fun, and they just gained someone new. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Florian Munteanu, who played Viktor in Creed II, has joined the cast as Krieg, the protector of Tiny Tina, who Ariana Greenblatt is playing. Production on Borderlands is reportedly set to start in mid-April in Hungary.

"Florian brings real humanity and multiple layers to a character who on the surface seems totally insane and brutally savage," said Roth in a statement. "Krieg was by far the most difficult role to cast, and Florian brought him to life and grounded him in a way that I didn't know was possible. He's going to be a brilliant Krieg and will fit in perfectly with our incredible cast."

Video game movies are hard because you are changing from an interactive medium to an inactive medium. Adaptation is already hard because you don't watch a movie the same way you read a book, but with video games, the biggest problem is losing that interactive element. So far, there hasn't really been a video game movie that has managed to make that transition work, but Borderlands does have a solid team behind and in front of the camera. Could this be one of the good ones? We'll have to see, but if production on Borderlands really is starting next month, we should have a release date soon. Maybe summer to fall 2022.

Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth and stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Jack Black as Claptrap, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu as Krieg. It currently doesn't have a release date.