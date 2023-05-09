Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – 2 International Posters, TV Spot We have two new international posters and a new TV spot from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The TV spot teases how weird this whole thing will be for Miles.

The marketing for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues to chug along. This is also a reminder that now that tickets are on sale and Sony tends to be a little on the shameless side, there is a chance that they might spoil something from this movie in the marketing. You shouldn't need to see another frame to know whether or not this will be worth checking out, you all saw the first one, which is reason enough since this is a sequel to one of the best superhero movies of all time [don't @ me], but here we are. The weird cameos and background details will be where the fun stuff and that is something that could show up in an international poster, like the two IMP Awards got its hands on, or the TV spot that Sony UK posted. So check these things out if you want, but know that Sony could show a lot of this movie in the final weeks before it comes out, and it is coming out during a packed month where films will be fighting for space at the box office.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar®-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn's full-time friendly neighborhood, Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson with a screenplay by Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, and David Callaham. It stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham, and Oscar Isaac. It will be released on June 2, 2023.