Crimes Of The Future Might See Walkouts, Says Cronenberg

Crimes of the Future is the latest film from iconic director David Cronenberg, out in June. This is his return to full-on body horror, as teased in the trailer for the film released a couple of weeks ago, and even he is warning people that the film may be a tough watch for some in a chat with EW: "There are some very strong scenes. I mean, I'm sure that we will have walkouts within the first five minutes of the movie. I'm sure of that. Some people who have seen the film have said that they think the last 20 minutes will be very hard on people and that there'll be a lot of walkouts. Some guy said that he almost had a panic attack. And I say, 'Well, that would be OK.' But I'm not convinced that that will be a general reaction." Watch the trailer below for Crimes of the Future if you haven't already.

Crimes of the Future Synopsis

"In a not-so-distant future, humankind is learning to adapt to its synthetic surroundings. Their biological makeup changed, many humans have adapted to life with "Accelerated Evolution Syndrome" thanks partly to specialized equipment that aids in everything from eating to sleeping. Beloved performance artist Saul Tenser sleeps in a womb-like bed suspended in mid-air. The OrchidBed, as it's called, comes complete with software to anticipate and adjust his every bodily need. The machine even detects the growth of new organs, which Saul's creative partner Caprice can observe and tattoo in his personal operating theatre. Together, Saul and Caprice have turned the discovery and removal of these new body organs into performance art, via sold-out voyeuristic surgical shows using a sarcophagus-like machine where the surgeries take place."

"These human evolutionary changes do not receive universal positivity. Before long, a new secret government entity is established – the National Organ Registry, led by bureaucrats Wippet and Timlin – to discreetly track new organ growths, with particular enthusiasm for Saul's artistic anomalies. With increased scrutiny on the syndrome and therefore his art, Saul is forced to consider what would be his most shocking performance of all." There is some wild buzz about the second half of this film, creating some controversy, and Crimes of the Future looks like body horror turned to eleven. I cannot decide how excited I am for this, as I am certain I will cringe while viewing this multiple times. In any case, I will be there when it opens in theaters this June.