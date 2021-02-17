Cruella: Detailed Summary, 4 High-Quality Images, and a Poster

The first trailer for Cruella dropped this morning, and the reactions on social media have been interesting. Many people have been making DC Comics comparisons to not only Harley Quinn but also the Joker. The trailer gives us a better idea of what kind of movie we're going to end up seeing, and it really seems a lot riskier than one would expect from the House of Mouse. That makes it all the more surprising that they aren't shunting this one off on streaming, considering that the audience for this seems odd. Teenagers perhaps, but there isn't the fairytale appeal from something like Maleficent. What is good is that they aren't trying to do the whole "villain isn't entirely a villain" thing which, thank god. Disney also sent out a press kit with a new poster, four high-quality posters, and a detailed summary.

Academy Award® winner Emma Stone ("La La Land") stars in Disney's "Cruella," an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. "Cruella," which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar® winner Emma Thompson ("Howards End," "Sense & Sensibility"). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie with a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel, and Steve Zissis. It stars Emma Stone as the titular character, with Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, and Mark Strong. It will be released on May 28, 2021.