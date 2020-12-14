Dark Knight, Blues Brothers, Others Added to National Film Registry

This year adds another batch of cinema classics to the National Film Registry via the Library of Congress. Among the 2020 entries include The Dark Knight (2008), The Blues Brothers (1980), Shrek (2001), Grease (1978), Lilies of the Field (1963), The Hurt Locker (2008), A Clockwork Orange (1971), The Joy Luck Club (1993), and The Man with the Golden Arm (1955). "This is not only a great honor for all of us who worked on The Dark Knight, but this is also a tribute to all of the amazing artists and writers who have worked on the great mythology of Batman over the decades," director Christopher Nolan said via Variety.

Sidney Poitier, who won the Best Actor Oscar for Lilies of the Field, also chimed in. "Lilies of the Field stirs up such great remembrances in our family, from the littlest Poitiers watching a young and agile 'Papa' to the oldest – Papa Sidney himself!" "I could have never imagined, after reading a few chapters of Amy's [Tan] manuscript that eventually became "The Joy Luck Club," that my dream of its adaptation would result in a movie that is still talked about decades later," film producer Janet Yang said. "When people tell me – and so many from so many cultures have – that the movie helped heal a rift with their family, I am immensely gratified, and it reminds me of the power of the moving image." The 2020 batch brings the film total to 800 films in the National Registry. "The National Film Registry is an important record of American history, culture, and creativity, captured through one of the great American art forms, our cinematic experience," said Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. "With the inclusion of diverse filmmakers, we are not trying to set records but rather to set the record straight by spotlighting the astonishing contributions women and people of color have made to American cinema, despite facing often-overwhelming hurdles."

"My desire in making The Hurt Locker was to honor those in uniform serving in dangerous posts abroad, so I have been gratified by the resonance the film has had over the last 10 years," director Kathryn Bigelow said. "For it to be selected by the National Film Registry is both humbling and thrilling." For more on the National Film Registry additions, you can check it out in Variety. Here's the complete list.

Suspense (1913) Kid Auto Races at Venice (1914) Bread (1918) The Battle of the Century(1927) With Cara and Camera Around the World (1929) Cabin in the Sky (1943) Outrage (1950) The Man with the Golden Arm (1955) Lilies of the Field (1963) A Clockwork Orange (1971) Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song (1971) Wattstax (1973) Grease (1978) The Blues Brothers (1980) Losing Ground (1982) Illusions (1982) The Joy Luck Club (1993) The Devil Never Sleeps (1994) Buena Vista Social Club (1999) The Ground (1993-2001) Shrek (2001) Mauna Kea: Temple Under Siege (2006) The Hurt Locker (2008) The Dark Knight (2008) Freedom Riders (2010)