Dave Bautista is "Very Nervous" About Knives Out 2

The cast of Knives Out 2 continues to gain big name after big name. Just yesterday, we learned that Kathryn Hahn is joining the cast, which is fantastic to hear. However, the first name we heard out the gate was Dave Bautista. Bautista is probably the most well-known for his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he has also appeared in My Spy last year, one of the many movies that ended up going straight to VOD during the pandemic, and it did extremely well. He also had a small role in Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, which is out in theaters and on Netflix this month and is set to appear in Dune later this year. He also waged a one-man war against the former President of the United States. So it's not like Bautista is inexperienced when it comes to big projects, but when he spoke to /Film about the Knives Out 2 casting, he revealed that he's quite nervous about it.

It feels terrifying. I'm nervous about it. I'm really nervous. It's one of those things where now the pressure's on, because people are expecting things from you. I want to deliver. I take pride in that. I'm a game player. I want to throw a touchdown pass. I know the script is brilliant, I know the director is brilliant, and I know everybody that they're going to cast – obviously Daniel [Craig] is there, he's brilliant, and I believe Ed Norton's been cast as well. So the names are going to get bigger and better, and for me, I can't get it out of my head that – there's always going to be a part of me that feels like I'm new to this and I'm still learning, and I want to be able to hold my own. So there is a bit of an intimidation factor, because all these actors and directors are just accomplished and seasoned and award-winners. But at the end of the day, this is how I gauge my career, the people I'm working with. The projects that I'm on, the directors that I work with. So I know being announced as part of this cast is a huge statement, because the first film crushed.

Bautista went on to talk about how validating the Knives Out 2 casting felt and how much he aspires to be a great actor.

Like you said, the cast was a who's who, and I like being in that conversation, man. It's just validation. This is why I was in this. I still aspire to be a great actor, and I don't know if I can get there unless I get those roles that require me to be a great actor. So again, I'm just kind of stepping the ladder, but it's very validating to get a role like this in a film like this.

The cast for Knives Out 2 continues to grow, and director Rian Johnson always pulls great performances from his actors. I'm very interesting to see what Johnson is going to do with Bautista and what kind of role he's going to play. Knives Out 2 currently doesn't have a release date, but the latest reports say that it is going to shoot this summer in Greece. Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monae are also cast.