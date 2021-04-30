Dave Grohl Film What Drives Us Is Out Today On Prime Video

Dave Grohl has directed a new film titled What Drives Us, and it is out today to watch across Prime Video. The film is about the drive to be creative and has a special need to get in front of a group of people and share music with them. The documentary features interviews with Ringo Starr, AC/DC's Brian Johnson, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler, St. Vincent, Slash and Duff McKagan from Guns N' Roses, U2's The Edge, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, Metallica's Lars Ulrich, Exene Cervenka of X, and more. It sounds like another labor of love for the never-resting Grohl, which we all benefit from. You can see the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WHAT DRIVES US | Official Trailer (2021) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ptc26qrtljA)

Seriously: Does Dave Grohl Sleep?

"WHAT DRIVES US is an homage to the moment in every musician's life when their commitment is tested, and their desire to play music for others becomes an almost irrational act of blind faith. The first step to prove to yourself and the world that you belong is to load up your instruments, your talent, and your courage and get in the van to take your music to the world — a true rock and roll rite of passage. The documentary is also a tribute to every young kid who dreams of a life playing music. Dave was that kid. As were Ringo Starr, The Edge, Annie Clark, Steven Tyler, Ian Mackaye, and everyone in between. The list goes on forever. While they all have stories — outrageous, unbelievable, insane, as well as poignant stories — they all share a common bond. At some point, before anyone knew their name, they had an unstoppable drive to share their music with the world. Their passion led them to leave everything behind, throw caution to the wind, and chase their dream.

WHAT DRIVES US follows young bands RadKey and Starcrawler who are taking on the world one town at a time while also telling stories of the biggest artists in the music industry, recalling the romance and adventure, as well as the insanity and chaos, of their own time on the road. "This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music," said Dave Grohl. "What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of 'why?' What drives us?'"