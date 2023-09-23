Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema | Tagged: blade, david fincher, david goyer, New Line Cinema

David Goyer On His Two-Hour Meeting With David Fincher About Blade

Writer David Goyer details his two-hour meeting with director David Fincher about a Blade draft they developed together.

The first Blade movie does not get the credit it deserves. It was released a mere fourteen months after Batman & Robin supposedly "killed" the superhero genre, was an R-rated film with a man of color as the lead, and made over $130 million on a budget of $45 million. Blade doing hell helped pave the way for X-Men and Spider-Man to be the 1-2-3 punch that has helped lead into the modern-day superhero boom we are enjoying today. A new version of the character is set to come out, but we are learning that another director nearly worked on a Blade film. Writer David Goyer has been spilling all the tea over on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast (via Variety), including calling out Warner Bros.'s disastrous initial plan for a DC universe in a post-Avengers world. Goyer was involved in all three of the Blade films and revealed during the interview that he had a draft with David Fincher and a meeting about the entire thing that was two hours long.

"I developed a draft with Fincher before he had done 'Se7en,'" Goyer said. "I think he had done 'Alien 3', and maybe he was developing 'Se7en.' I developed a draft with him. I remember going to our producer's office… There was this giant conference table. Fincher laid out 40 to 50 books of photography and art with post-it notes inside them. He said, 'This is the movie.' [Fincher] took us on a two-hour tour around the table of the aesthetics of this scene, that character. It was such a fully fleshed-out visual pitch… I had never seen something like that before. A lot of that thinking infused my further revisions."

Apparently, Fincher had to leave the project when things didn't quite go according to plan, and that was when Stephen Norrington was brought on, but it's really cool to learn that a little David Fincher is sprinkled into the three Blade films. When you go back and rewatch them [yes, even the third one, just enjoy the cheesy vibes], keep an eye out for details that you think Goyer might have been influenced by Fincher. The new version of Blade was set to start production this year. However, due to studios like Disney refusing to pay writers and actors livable wages, the troubled production has hit another roadblock and has a February 14, 2025 release date.

