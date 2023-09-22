Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged:
David Goyer: The Future of WB's DC Movies "Was Being Built On Air"
David Goyer explains that in the early days of the DC universe were "being built on air" because no scripts were complete.
The year is 2012, and Christopher Nolan, with the help of David Goyer, is looking to bring Nolan's trilogy of Batman films to an end. The trilogy has garnered the studio critical and commercial acclaim, but the timing was not exactly working out in everyone's favor. At the same time that Nolan was putting out the second of his Batman films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was beginning. The world was waiting to see if cinematic movie universes were a thing that was going to work, and Man of Steel, a new Superman film that both Goyer and Nolan were involved with under the helm of director Zack Snyder, became a new foundation to build a DC universe on. However, Man of Steel came out in 2013, a year after Marvel had finished the first phase of the MCU, and studio heads wanted Warner Bros. and DC to stop being "behind." The problem is that Warner Bros. wanted their own MCU, and they wanted it right now, failing to realize that the MCU was built over four years. Goyer was recently on the Happy Sad Confused Podcast (via Variety), and he talked about those early days on the ground trying to build a DC Cinematic Universe at three times the speed.
"I know the pressure we were getting from Warner Bros., which was, 'We need our MCU! We need our MCU!' And I was like, let's not run before we walk," Goyer said. "The other thing that was difficult at the time was there was this revolving door of executives at Warner Bros. and DC. Every 18 months, someone new would come in. We were just getting whiplash. Every new person was like, 'We're going to go bigger!'"
