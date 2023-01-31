DCU Projects That Are Still In Development, Now "Elseworlds" James Gunn also provided updates today about other DCU projects, now called Elseworlds, like the Ta-Nehisi Coates Superman film.

DCU plans are afoot, and the Gunn/Safran regime is making its presence known. While their slate for the DCU proper is exciting, with projects like Superman: Legacy, The Brave and The Bold, Supergirl, and Lanterns sending fans swooning, it is the leftover in-development DC projects that people have questions about. According to THR, there are still several projects still in active development. These will be labeled "Elseworlds," a nod to DC Comics stories that are outside of the normal continuity. Below are some of those projects mentioned today.

The Batman 2, Joker, And The Black Superman Project Are Still Happening

The big ones are obviously the sequels to The Batman and Joker. Joker: Folie à Deux has a release date of October 4th, 2024, and is in production. The Batman 2 was announced today to have a release date of October 3rd, 2025, which is a ways away. 2025 will also be the first time we have had separate Superman and Batman films in theaters in the same year, so that is kind of cool. Speculation about Matt Reeves turning The Batman into a DCU Elseworlds trilogy has been bandied about, but nothing concrete has been said. Also part of that universe is The Penguin series starring Colin Farrell for HBO Max. The big one that most had questions about was The Black Superman Project, which needs a name change pronto. Written by Ta-Nehisi Coates and rumored heavily to be starring Michael B. Jordan, it is still in active development as a DCU Elseworlds story. This is a project that should have some prestige behind it and one that garnered considerable buzz when announced. It is not surprising that it could still happen.

Those are the ones that were name-checked today. What else could be coming, especially under that Elseworlds banner, is anyone's guess, as they stated they have an 8-10 year plan. "The bar is going to be very high for projects to be outside the DCU, the Elseworlds projects," explained Safran. "But every now and then, there will be something that lives up to that." The DCU seems to finally be in working order.