Deadpool 3: Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic Are Also Returning The cast of Deadpool 3 brings back some more familiar faces as it was announced that Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic would be reprising their roles as Vanessa and Colossus, respectively.

The more news we get on Deadpool 3, the more likely it is that this movie is actually going to happen. That's a joke, this movie isn't nearly as far in development hell as the first one was, but there has been a pretty delay between the second and third entries. The Fox and Disney deals and COVID really threw a wrench into things, but now it seems like we have a movie that is really moving along. The cast continues to come out, and Deadline confirmed some more familiar faces today in the forms of Morena Baccarin and Stefan Kapicic as Vanessa and Colossus, respectively. Vanessa coming back is probably the best news about this movie because she is the heart of it, and the second was worse off for leaning into the "fridged woman" trope. As for Kapicic, he's always been hilarious as Colossus because he always seems to be in a completely different epic and serious X-Men movie, and the juxtaposition always brings some of the best comedy. Bringing back these two is awesome—now also bring back Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

2022 was monumental in Marvel Cinematic Universe news simply because we finally got definitive information on Deadpool 3 after so many years of the same people running the identical speculation posts about whether or not Disney would break something that is clearly already working. We even got word that Ryan Reynolds convinced Hugh Jackman to return as Logan, which has made some nerds very happy. Emma Corrin joined the cast and is reportedly playing an unknown villain, and Succession's Matthew Macfadyen has also joined the cast. Not long ago, we also learned that we were getting some more familiar faces in the form of Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams, who play Dopinder and Blind Al, respectively, would be reprising their roles.

At the moment, we don't know any other plot details about Deadpool 3, but we know that director Shawn Levy is behind the camera and frequently collaborates with Reynolds. Cast members are starting to drop some plot hints about the film, though including the about fiftieth reassurance that the film will be R-rated despite being part of the family-friendly Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman said back in January that despite playing Logan since 1999, Deadpool 3 will be something "I've never done before" and that he couldn't wait to get started. He also spoke about filming with Reynolds and the dynamic that Logan and Wade will have, saying, "I think being on set with [Ryan] every day and those two on film in every city together everyday … I think it's fair to say they'll be punching the s— out of each other the whole time." Deadpool 3 is set to start production in May 2023 and is set to come out on November 8, 2024.